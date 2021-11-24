NRS docs save life of kid by replacing heart valve with cow vein

KOLKATA: In an unprecedented incident, a vein from a cow saved the life of a 5-year-old girl as it replaced a failing valve on her heart by the NRS Medical College and Hospital giving her a fresh lease of life.



The patient, Tayeba Khatun, a resident of Murshidabad had been suffering from congenital heart disease. She used to complain about respiratory distress and chest pain. The patient was taken to the outdoor department by her parents. The patient was referred to the cardiothoracic surgery department. Echocardiography confirmed that the patient had a problem in her aortic valve. The patient was admitted on November 15. A team of doctors was formed under the HoD of Cardiothoracic department Dr Paresh Banerjee.

On the next day the patient was taken for surgery. A specially developed vein was created from a cow's vein and it was installed on the patient's heart. The entire treatment was done at free of cost under the Sishu Sathi scheme of the state government. The patient is completely out of danger now. She is recovering well.

The family members have expressed their gratitude to the team of doctors who have given a new lease of life to the patient. The doctors have prescribed certain restrictions for the patient.