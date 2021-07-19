Now, working capital aid for tourism industry

KOLKATA: The state Tourism department has come up with a working capital support scheme for the tourism industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of stakeholders associated with the tourism industry have already applied for availing facilities of the 'Paryatan Sahayata Prakalpa.'



"The tourism industry has gradually started opening up after improvement in the COVID-19 situation. A number of stakeholders are facing problems with operational capital. The scheme is tailor-made for them. They can avail a maximum loan of Rs 10 lakh from bankers and 50 per cent of the first yearly interest will be borne by the state government," a senior official of the state Tourism department said.

The state Tourism department has provided a link on its portal through which the stakeholders can apply for the loan. The District Magistrates have also been asked to apprise the stakeholders in their respective districts so that more and more persons can avail benefits of the scheme.

The various categories of stakeholders, who can apply for the facility, includes resorts and hotels having star classification or approved non-star category according to the guidelines of the union Ministry of Tourism or state Tourism department or having valid license from the district administration , the transport operators accredited to India Tourism with its registered office in the state, tour operators/ travel agents having valid GST registration and have filed GST returns for the last two years and homestays registered with the state Tourism department.

Even the low budget hotels, wayside facilities and convention centres can apply for the loan too.

"The scheme launched by the state Tourism department is a boon to the tourism industry and as per my knowledge at least 5 to 6 applications have already been submitted to the district administration in Darjeeling," Sandipan Ghosh, general secretary of Eastern Himalayas Travel & Tour Operators' Association(EHTTOA).

Ghosh said the state government has allowed rapid antigen test (RAT) for tourists in Darjeeling and assistance booths have been set up at strategic locations to guide those tourists who do not have either COVID negative report or vaccination certificate to the centres for RAT test.

"Checking inside hotels will be allowed only when a person has Covid negative report or complete inoculation certificate," an hotelier in Darjeeling said.

Nilanjan Basu, general secretary of Travel Agents Association of Bengal (TAAB) said, "Some of the stakeholders are finding it difficult to submit requisite documents for availing benefits of the working capital support," Basu said.