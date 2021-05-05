Now, watch live videos of Alipore Zoo inmates on FB

KOLKATA: The Alipore Zoological Gardens, closed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, will live stream videos of the animals on Facebook.



The initiative comes a day after the state Forest department on Monday announced the indefinite closure of all 12 zoos across the state.

"Visitors, who are not able to visit Alipore Zoo, now onwards will be able to watch the telecast through Facebook live everyday from 9 am to 9. 30 am.

"To watch all the activities of the animals, people should go to the Facebook page of Alipore Zoo," said Asis Kumar Samanta, Director of Alipore Zoological Gardens on Tuesday.

In 2020, Alipore Zoo was closed on March 17 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

It was thrown open to people on October 2 last year.

Visitors had to follow the Covid protocols on the zoo premises.