Now, video conference facility for 79 Gram Panchayats in Jhargram

Kolkata: In a step ahead towards rural development, Jhargram has come up as the only district to ensure video conference facility in all its 79 Gram Panchayats including remotest ones including Belpahari and Banspahari. The video conference facility even in the remotest part of the state has come as a major tool of communication to carry on with the implementation of development schemes at the time of Covid.



Usually, video conference facilities are available till offices of the Block Development Officers. But in Jhargram it has been extended upto the Gram Panchayats with strong optical fibre network carried out under West Bengal State Wide Area Network (WBSWAN) project.

Even there was no proper mobile phone connectivity in areas like Amlasole, which is close to Jharkhand border, a few years ago. Now, with the steps taken by the district authorities, it has become possible to ensure video conference facilities in these areas. Similarly, the GPs including Barakhakri and Patina in the remote part of Nayagram block are also benefitted with the video conference facility.

Several training and meetings can be easily held using the facility without the panchayat members and officials travelling long distances to attend the same that they had to do earlier.

At the same time, the district authorities have introduced the real time fund transaction mechanism that is ensuring transparency and accountability. It helps in easy identification, just in a click, the accounts status even at gram panchayat level. It is also ensuring timely release of payments without any delay.

Jhargram district authorities have also made e-tender mandatory for any project above Rs 80,000. District Magistrate Ayesha Rani A said: "The steps will ensure overall development in the grassroot level. At the same time it will ensure transparency and accountability."