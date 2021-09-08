Now, transport dept accepts online applications for vehicle permit

kolkata: State Transport department has started receiving online application for permit of vehicles. The initiative has been taken up to minimise the footfall of visitors at all Motor Vehicles offices in the state.



According to the notification issued on September 3, any application may also be submitted online in VAHAN- 4 portal either for new permit or for renewal/ cancellation/ transfer of permit in the entire state.

Further, any manual application for such service will be completely stopped with effect from December 1, 2021, after which only online applications may be made for such services. This will come into effect immediately. The online system, according to the department officials, will also minimise the malpractices by brokers and enable transparency in issuance of the documents. This apart, the state Transport department is also mulling to adopt the smart cards soon as a part of 'one nation one driving license' and 'one nation, one vehicle registration certificate (RC)' system. In the new system, the driving licenses will include QR codes and a microchip while the features of the smart cards will remain uniform in all parts of the country.