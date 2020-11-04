Now, tram rides to spread 'green' values

Kolkata: Each time the rambling trams skirt the busiest streets of the City, they leave a trail of heritage behind for the onlookers or the uninitiated travelers. And, for the passengers onboard it brings the ecstasy of beholding the old world charm. But, it isn't a thing of beauty alone! Henceforth, a tram ride— from south to north Kolkata—will add a purpose to your life!



Thanks to the initiative of West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), the trams will now turn into a moving gallery of jute products made by the inmates of Dum Dum Central Correctional Home and Presidency Central Correctional Home—showcasing the best of eco-friendly arts, shaped by the imaginative minds, which underwent reformation. Moreover, such rides will spread awareness about the use of eco-friendly products in our daily life.

The initiative christened as 'Paat Rani: The Jute Queen " is being conceived as a tribute to Kolkata, the City of Joy. The joy ride will start from Gariahat, covering parts of Shyambazar and Esplanade, to end where it all started! "Paat Rani" will officially kick off after a formal inauguration before the Kali Puja. Firhad Hakim, who is presently in-charge of the Board of Administrators of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, has been invited to flag off the service.

The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) has collaborated with an NGO for the unique green initiative. "PaatRani beautifully juxtaposes two of Bengal's icons: jute and trams" said managing director WBTC, Rajanvir Singh Kapur.

He added that it is a small effort at creating awareness about jute as a biodegradable, sustainable and eco-friendly fabric and promoting its use by adding a gamut of new designs and products.

There will be a guide onboard to recite interesting tales about the City of Joy. Besides, traditional songs like Rabindra Sangeet and folk music will be played during the journey.

"It will be an opportunity to unwind to the nostalgic era, on the vintage tram celebrating and sharing the culture of the city. Light snacks will be served in jute packets during the tour,"said Chaitali Das, managing trustee and founder of the NGO, Rakshak Foundation.

The inaugural pricing will be Rs 199 per person ( irrespective of any travel distance). The compartment booking will come at Rs 2500 for the round trip between Shyambazar and Garihat via Esplanade.