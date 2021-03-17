Now, TMC a happy family after 'gaddars' have left: Mamata

Mejia: Stating that Trinamool Congress (TMC) is now "a happy family' after defectors who came from Left has exited the party, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee urged people to cast vote considering her as the main person in all the 294 seats.



"It is very good that those who came from the Left has exited the party before they the 'gaddars' were thrown out. Now, Trinamool Congress is a happy family," Banerjee said at Chhatna. While addressing a mamoth rally at Chhatna during her election campaign in Jangalmahal Banerjee said: "Bengal is the most peaceful state. People here stay in peace and harmony. No external force can play the cards of communal and divisive politics here."

In the same breath she compared the situation in Uttar Pradesh saying that Dalits were attacked in the BJP-led states and there was not even a single arrest in the recent case of atrocities against women in Uttar Pradesh. Women security is in shambles in there. "If you all want peace to prevail and development to sustain then cast your vote in favour of TMC considering me as the candidate in all constituencies," she said adding that the candidate of Raipur has been changed as there was several complaints against him.

She urged party workers to work more hours to check outsiders from taking away rights of voters. "I would like to alert you all as they may come in disguise. I would urge my mothers and sisters to build up protest," she said. "Bankura is the land of terracotta and students here are brilliant. Our government has set up a university here," she said.

Taking a swipe at the saffron brigade, she said that the BJP-led Centre has sold out railways to telecom.

"In coming days people are apprehensive that their money in banks are not safe. In Bengal we are fighting against all these antipeople policies," she said.

People of Tripura are now facing the music after bringing BJP to power. They are tortured everyday.

"They will torture people of Bengal if they get power," she said. All the three meetings in Bankura on Tuesday witnessed turnout of a sea of people. Party's candidates from all the 12 seats were present in the meetings. Banerjee urged people to ensure win of all the candidates to ensure further development of Bankura district.