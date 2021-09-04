Now, students from different states coming to Bengal to study: Hakim

kolkata: State Transport minister Firhad Hakim on Friday inaugurated Career Planner Edu Fair in the city.



"After Mamata Banerjee took oath as Chief Minister, a number of colleges and universities have come up in Bengal. Earlier, students from Bengal used to go to other states to study different courses. Today, students are coming to Bengal to pursue different courses," said Hakim, after inaugurating the three-day long education fair at Netaji Indoor Stadium.

State Agricuture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (Makaut) vice-chancellor Saikat Mitra, educationists and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Hakim reiterated that the institutes offering professional courses (Engineering, MBA and others) should also start entrepreneurship courses.

"The entrepreneurship course will not only help the students at the time of job interview but also help them establish their own company," he added. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee exuded confidence that the state would again emerge as the number one destination for industry and assured that the government would always be on its side. The state government has already created an empowered group that will help in setting up industries faster, she said launching a slew of projects at Panagarh in Paschim Bardhaman district. She also stated that an investment of around Rs 1.5 lakh crore is currently taking place in the state to create nearly 5 lakh employment opportunities.