Now, spl trains for poll officials

KOLKATA: Eastern Railway has decided to run special local trains till late night for officials on poll duty.



"We will run late night poll officials' special EMU trains on the request of the local district administration and the Election Commission," said an official.

He reiterated that one pair of such special train will be run at 1 am on 7 April between Howrah and Goghat in Hooghly district to ferry the officials on poll duty.

For the fourth phase of the state Assembly elections on April 10, four pairs of trains in Howrah division will be operated during late night hours to ferry the staff on poll duty. This apart, special local trains will be run in Howrah-Tarkeshwar, Howrah-Memari, Howrah-Burdwan and Bandel-Katwa routes on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday by the zonal railway. In Sealdah division, election duty officials' special trains will be running in Sealdah-Namkhana and Sealdah- Diamond Harbour routes in both up and down directions. The request for staff special trains has been received only for 3rd and 4th phases of the Assembly polls so far.