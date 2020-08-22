Now, single window system to get nod to start construction activities in city

Kolkata: With Kolkata Municipal Corporation developing a single window system for granting permission for construction activities, citizens



no longer need to travel to different authorities for obtaining the 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC).

The Licensed Building Surveyor/Architect on behalf of the applicant has to submit a Common Application Form (CAF) for building sanction as well as for occupancy and

completion.

Applicants will have to upload the CAF in the single window along with requisite documents, make payment in online mode and obtain sanction electronically. The CAF contains the application for other NOC issuing authorities whichever is applicable along with the application for KMC . "We have integrated all concerned NOC issuing authorities like West Bengal Fire & Emergency Services, Directorate of Electricity, state Pollution Control Board to name a few and internal departments of KMC like Water Supply, Assessment, Chief Valuer & Surveyor etc in this system," said a senior KMC official. "The process of sanction of building plan which was a lengthy affair will be fast-tracked through this process," said Firhad Hakim, Chairman of KMC's Board of Administrators.

After receipt of application, a system generated joint site inspection intimidation will be communicated electronically to all relevant departments. All relevant authorities will inspect the site on a single date and upload their observations in three days. KMC being the nodal department will collect the NOCs and fees of all concerned. The timeline for giving NOCs by the external authorities has been fixed in 15 days. KMC will then give sanction after verification of all drawings, NOC, documents etc in another 15 days upon receipt of the NOCs if the application is found in order.

"It is a significant step towards 'ease of doing business' (EODB) which has been our prime emphasis," said the official.

Kolkata has been selected by the World Bank for implementation of EODB in the year 2020. Out of 11 indicators in the Doing Business Report of World Bank, construction permit is one of the vital indicators for which EODB requires to be implemented.