Now, scrap tyres turn into art for park

Kolkata: Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder! So much so that even a piece of junk can be crafted into awe-inspiring art work. That's exactly what the West Bengal Transport Corporation has done with its stocks of discarded tyres, which were once lying forgotten and neglected in the dump yard. As part of an initiative by WBTC, a first-of-its-kind tyre park in the country was inaugurated on Friday opposite the tram control room at Esplanade area.



The scrap tyres that were lying unused in various bus depots in the city have been worked upon by the in-house team of WBTC and converted into a colourful amalgamation of art works, which is a treat to the eyes.

"The idea to convert waste into art is based upon the fact that scrap can also be turned

valuable if used properly," said a senior official of WBTC.

The park has a small cafe, and provides little space for people to sit and relax and relish the craftsmanship. "It is an island of peace in an otherwise crowded area," said Managing Director, WBTC Rajanvir Kapur. The entry fee to the park is Rs 20. It will remain open from 8 am to 8 pm .

The jute showcase on the heritage tram was also flagged off on Friday from the Esplanade tram depot. "Paat Rani –The Jute Queen " has been conceived as a tribute to Kolkata, the city of joy, reminiscing the fond memories while riding the tram and admiring its beauty. WBTC had collaborated with Rakshak Foundation for the unique green initiative.

The inaugural pricing is Rs 199 per person (irrespective of any travel distance). The compartment booking will be kept at Rs 2500 for the round trip between Shyambazar and Garihat via Esplanade.