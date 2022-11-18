Now, Salil Chowdhury's songs for kids in comic storybook format

Kolkata: It wouldn't be an exaggeration if we say music legend Salil Chowdhury's songs especially Bulbul Pakhi Moyna Tiye, and 'ay Re Chute Aay Pujor Gondho Eseche were a large part of our childhood years. His daughter Antara Chowdhury made these songs more memorable with her vocals. Technology has brought about a sea change in the lives of kids but till today, children from any generation can identify with these timeless creations of maestro Salil Chowdhury. So, today when Antara sings Bulbul Pakhi Moyna Tiye with the students of her music institute Surodhwani, we return to the golden era of Salil Chowdhury. Now, the kids can not only croon these ageless songs but also enjoy them in the form of a comic book. Confused?



Antara has released an animated storybook, titled Gaane Gaane Antara-Chhobite Mora Gaaner Galpo featuring Salil Chowdhury's four songs for children namely Bulbul Pakhi Moyna Tiye, Aay Re Chute Aay Pujor Gondho Eseche, Nachoto Dekhi Amar Putul and O Sona Byang at Hindusthan Record in Kolkata. Through the comic book, the kids will be introduced to the priceless compositions of her legendary father.

"My father had a section dedicated to the kids. We have aged but the songs haven't and never will. The freshness in the composition and lyrics is still intact. I feel lucky and privileged to have sung these timeless creations of my father," said Antara, who started her career in singing at the age of seven.

Antara believes her late mother and singer Sabita Chowdhury would have been elated with the comic book had she been alive.

"The book is in the form of a comic and comes with notations. There's a certain magic in my father's music and that remains. The kids today should also feel the magic," said Antara, who had assisted her father in many Hindi TV serials like Kurukshetra, Daraar, and Charitraheen.

Pt Tanmoy Bose lauded the wonderful initiative. "These tracks were made insanely popular years ago, and now today's generation will get these songs along with notations. This book has immense archival value. Antara was blessed to have a father like Salil Chowdhury, who gave us such gems," he said.

Meanwhile, Antara also announced year-long birth centenary celebrations of her father in presence of Haimanti Shukla, Srikanta Acharya, Pt Tejendra Narayan Majumder, Manomay Bhattacharya and others. "Not only will his songs but other creative aspects of Salil Chowdhury will also be celebrated from 2024 to 2025," she said.