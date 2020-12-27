Now, Rs 10K each to vocational course students for buying tabs

Kolkata: The state government will provide a financial grant of Rs 10,000 to students pursuing vocational courses in Class XII to buy tabs to help them attend online classes.



There are at least 30,000 students pursuing vocational courses, who will be benefitted by the decision of the state government.

This comes at a time when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that free-of-cost tabs will be provided to 9.5 lakh Higher Secondary and Madrasa students.

Later, the decision was taken to credit Rs 10,000 to each of their bank accounts for purchasing tablets or smartphones for attending virtual classes.

The decision to transfer the amount in the beneficiaries' bank accounts was taken as only 1 to 1.5 lakh tabs were available in the market against the requirement of 9.5 lakh.

A senior state government official said headmasters of all the schools have been directed to ensure that bank details of all the students studying in Class XII with the vocational course are sent by December 30. "It has been directed so that there is no delay in ensuring the direct transfer of benefit to the beneficiaries' bank accounts," the official added.

When contacted, state Technical Education minister Purnendu Basu said: "It will be of immense help to the students who are pursuing vocational courses as they can easily execute their tasks online. It is one of the unique steps taken by the Chief Minister."

The students pursuing vocational courses pick up lessons on different aspects including fundamentals of digital logic design, fundamentals of mechanics, basic civil theory and basic electrical and electronics theory. So, a tab with a bigger screen will help them study online and carry out technical drawings.