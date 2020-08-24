Now relatives of Covid patients can access health status online

Kolkata: In a major success, the Mamata Banerjee government has now ensured that people can easily get real-time health status of their near-and-dear ones admitted in any hospital across the state after getting infected with Covid. Now the health status is just a click away when access to the Covid Patient Management System (CPMS) is being allowed to common people.



Seven days back it was introduced just for three state-run hospitals in the state and now it will be available for all 87 dedicated Covid hospitals where 5,936 patients are admitted after getting afflicted with the disease. The remaining of the patients is staying either in home isolation or in safe homes. As many as 20,144 people suffering from the disease are staying in home isolation while 1,989 are in 200 safe homes when the total active cases in the state are 28,069.

The success of the Bengal government comes when it is mulling another major project of setting up oxygen plants at all the government-run Covid hospitals to ensure a steady flow of oxygen. An oxygen plant has already been set up at Beliaghata ID Hospital and MR Bangur Hospital each while the same facility may also come up in the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) that is currently functioning as a dedicated Covid hospital. There are at present a total of 32 state-run Covid hospitals in the state.

Meanwhile, as per the health bulletin issued by the state government on Sunday, 3,274 people got infected in the past 24 hours when 37,149 swab sample tests have been conducted at 70 laboratories in the state. As many as 57 deaths were recorded on Sunday in the state.

The state Health department on Saturday had directed all state-run Covid hospitals, the government requisitioned private hospitals and all other private clinical establishments treating Covid patients to ensure cent per cent timely entry of data related to a patient. Parameters incidented in Patient Monitoring Score (PMS) have to be entered four times for every patient in CCU and two times for other critical patients. Every death has to be compulsorily entered in CPMS within 2 to 4 hours.

In the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha had said on August 17 that after introducing the CPMS for MR Bangur Hospital, Beliaghata ID Hospital and Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute that the same people for all hospitals will be available in the next seven days and it has been made possible by the state government on Sunday.

Family members of the patients in hospitals just have to visit the website of the state health department – www.wbhealth.gov.in - and click on the link "Know Your Covid Patient Status Here" to get the real-time health information. A user just has to key in the name of the patient to get a One Time Password (OTP) and details of the patient will be available on-screen as soon as the OTP is keyed in.

Initially, it was available only for the patients admitted in MR Bangur Hospital, Beliaghata ID Hospital and Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute since Monday. Within seven days, as assured on August 17, it has been made available for all the hospitals in the state treating Covid patients.