Now, Punjab frauds take control of phones to dupe victims

KOLKATA: Not just Jamtara, now online fraudsters from Punjab are duping residents in the city of their money.



Setting a new trend, the fraudsters are cheating the subscribers of a particular service provider by asking them to furnish documents for avoiding disruption of their mobile connections.

This trend has been detected by Kolkata Police.

According to sources, in the past month several subscribers of the service provider received text messages citing that their SIM cards would be deactivated as the documents they had submitted earlier would either expire soon or had expired already. The subscribers were asked to call on a number mentioned in the SMS.

"Dear Customers Your ****** SI'M (Document) Has Expired Today).Your Service Will blocked Within 24 HRS Call Us 9123883225 Immediately Thank you," the SMS read.

Sources claimed that when the receivers called the number, the call would automatically get disconnected after a brief ring. Within a few minutes, the subscriber would then get a call from an unknown person, who would pose as the employee of the service provider.

The caller would then ask the subscriber to download an application from Google Play Store using a link sent by him.

Once the subscriber downloaded the application, the control of the mobile phone would be taken over by the fraudsters. After getting the control, the accused would get the details of the bank as well as the UPI related information. Later, they would use the details to siphon off the money.

According to police, in the past month around 6 such complaints had been lodged at the Cyber Crime police station. The victims had been duped of around Rs 8 lakh. Though probes have been initiated regarding this, no arrest has been made so far.

Sources informed that while trying to track the numbers given in the SMS or using which the calls were made, it was found that the racket had been operating from Punjab. Though the notorious Jamtara gang is known for its cyber frauds, these fraudsters are more tech-savvy.