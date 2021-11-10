Now, private industrial parks allowed on 5 acres across state

KOLKATA: The Bengal government has approved setting up of private industrial parks even on five acres of land across the state, including Darjeeling, with a focus to make the state number one in industry and commerce.



Earlier, the state government had allowed the same only in Kolkata and its surrounding Howrah, North and South 24-Parganas districts.

The Cabinet gave its nod on Tuesday allowing setting up of private industrial parks on five acres in any part of the state. The move comes when the state government has set a target of setting up 100 industrial parks in the state in 2021-22 fiscal. Assessing that it is becoming difficult to get such a big plot in these areas, the Cabinet led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday gave its nod to allow setting up of private industrial parks in on plots measuring 5 acres as well.

The state Industry minister Partha Chatterjee said now setting up of industrial parks on five acres would be allowed in any part of the state, including in Darjeeling. The move to allow setting up of industrial parks on 5 acres has been taken to further encourage investors to set up industrial parks in the state.

It needs a mention that the state government also decided to give the assured incentive in three phases after successful completion of each stage of work to develop an industrial park when setting up of the same on five acres have been allowed only in Kolkata and its surrounding Howrah, North and South 24-Parganas districts in mid-September.