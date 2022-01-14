Now, pension can be withdrawn from banks using debit cards or net banking in Bengal

Kolkata: The pensioners and family pensioners under the state government can now withdraw pension from their respective pension accounts by using ATM/debit cards or through net banking portal of the pension disbursing banks.



The Finance department on Thursday brought out a notification in this regard thereby allowing these beneficiaries to avoid the queue at banks while availing such withdrawal facilities.

Till date, such beneficiaries had to draw their pension only through cheque or withdrawal slip of their concerned banks. The benefit has been allowed by the state Finance department considering the current Covid pandemic situation.

The persons who want to avail facilities of withdrawal through ATM/ debit card or net banking will have to apply to their respective banks for allowing such facilities. However, it will be the discretion of the pensioners or family pensioners whether they should opt for such facilities.

The banks, however, will not allow such facilities of electronic withdrawal on the part of the concerned beneficiary if he/she fails to provide his/ her mobile number.

The branches of nine nationalised banks across the state has such pension accounts.