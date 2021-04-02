Now, pay Rs 200 fine if found not wearing masks in Metros

KOLKATA: Kolkata Metro Railway will impose a fine of Rs 200 on passengers, if found not wearing masks during their journey. This comes at a time when the city is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.



"Any person not wearing a mask will be liable to be fined as per the provision of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Posters are on display at Metro stations to make commuters aware about the imposition of the fine," said an official.He reiterated that RPF personnel are monitoring passengers violating the COVID- 19 protocol at the metro stations. In accordance with the provisions laid down in the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and under instructions from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), guidelines have been issued for containment of COVID-19 in the country. Under these guidelines, besides observance of social distancing in crowded places—especially markets, weekly bazaars and public transport—wearing of face masks is an essentially preventive measure which is critical for containing the spread of Coronavirus infection.

In this regard, SOP issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) will be strictly enforced to regulate travel in aircrafts, trains and Metros. Earlier, Kolkata Metro Railway had launched an awareness campaign (No Mask, No Metro) at stations and trains.