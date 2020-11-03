Now, passenger-friendly system for booking pre-paid cabs from Kolkata airport

Kolkata: In a unique endeavour Bidhannagar City Police has introduced a passenger friendly system to book a prepaid taxi from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport.



The police have provided a mobile number on which any person, who wants to book a prepaid taxi, can give a missed call. After giving the miss call the person will receive a text message containing a One Time Password (OTP) along with a designated time slot. The passenger will have to approach one of the two prepaid taxi counters managed by Bidhannagar City Police at the given time. There he or she

will need to provide the OTP to the booking agent and book a taxi.

According to Deputy Commissioner, Traffic of Bidhannagar City Police, Dhritiman Sarkar, the new system will ensure physical distance as people will need not to wait in a queue as the time slot will be given. He informed that the passengers can wait at the airport lounge rather than standing in the queue.

"This will eliminate queues, ensure physical distancing in the time of Covid pandemic and also discourage unauthorised cabs and touts. Missed call will be a handy tool for one and all including elderly and first time flyers," said Sarkar.

At present the passengers need to go to the prepaid taxi booths to book a taxi. After paying the amount for the journey he or she comes out of the terminal and approaches the police assistance booth and shows the receipt following which the taxi gets allotted.