Now, park named after Satyajit Ray's Prof Shonku

KOLKATA: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) will inaugurate a park named after Professor Shonku to pay homage to Satyajit Ray on his birth centenary which falls on May 2.



The park, spread over three acres, is situated behind the City Centre 2. There will be playing facilities for children and some artifacts associated with Professor Shonku, a scientist and inventor in Ray's works for children. Professor Shonku occupies an important position in Bengali science fiction.

The park will remain open from 2.30 pm to 7.30 pm. The entry fee will be Rs 10. New Town already has two parks named after Sonar Kella and Feluda. Another park on the theme of Apur Sansar will be inaugurated soon. Ray had written eight books on Professor Shonku. The first book Byomjatrir Diary was published in the sixth issue of Sandesh in 1961.