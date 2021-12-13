Now, organisations can adopt green verges in New Town

kolkata: New Town Kolkata Development Authority ( NKDA) has taken a unique initiative where the community will be involved in maintaining green verge to increase the green cover of the township.



The initiative called Adoption of Green Verges allows foundations, societies, organizations to adopt, maintain and develop these green verges. NKDA has 48 green verges out of which 35 have already been adopted by private bodies like banks, development boards, NGOs among others. More than 10,000 saplings have been planted.

Debashis Sen, chairman of NKDA, inaugurated a green verge near the Owl More. It will be adopted by Nature- Mates- Nature Club.

The zone is rich in several bird species like Red Munias, scaly- breasted munias, warbiers, lesser whistling ducks among others.

It will be developed as a haven for plantation as well as a habitat for birds.

The pond will be maintained in such a way that it attracts more dragonflies.

The existing biodiversity will be maintained to attract local people to learn more about nature.

The state government has laid emphasis on setting up of clean and green cities.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked all the civic bodies to increase the green cover.