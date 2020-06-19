Now, OPD opens for Covid cured patients at Beliaghata ID Hospital

Kolkata: People who have recovered from COVID-19 virus but facing problems with follow-up treatment if he/she falls sick after returning home can now heave a sigh of relief with Beliaghata ID Hospital



setting up special outdoor facility for treatment of such patients.

"Beliaghata ID hospital has been one of the frontrunners in the treatment of Corona patients in the state and more than 500 individuals on an average are being released after recovery from COVID-19. However, following their return home, they are getting affected by any sort of ailment there has been several instances of them being denied treatment by other doctors on the pretext that they have had Covid. The special outdoor clinic will cater to these patients," said Swapan Samaddar, chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samity (RKS) of Beliaghata ID hospital.

The outdoor facility will be presently available from 11 am every Wednesday which will

be increased further with availability of doctors. The RKS meeting held in the month of May ratified the decision

and the facility was set up after getting necessary approval from the state Health department.

Beliaghata ID Hospital that happens to be the first nodal hospital in the state for treatment of COVID -19 had opened an isolation ward on January 22 this year after

the Coronavirus hit Wuhan, Hubei province of China.

Presently there are 24 dedicated hospitals in the state dedicated for treating COVID-19 patients.

A month back two expert doctors from the All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health (AIIHPH) — Aparajita Dasgupta and Leena Banerjee visited Beliaghata ID Hospital and expressed satisfaction regarding infrastructure and treatment of COVID patients. They also wrote a line of

appreciation in the visitors' notebook.