Now, online course for civil service aspirants

Kolkata: There is a good news for civil service aspirants amidst the Covid pandemic. The Bengal government-run Civil Services Study Centre (CSSC) has arranged an online course for the UPSC Mains examination 2020.



It was the initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the CSSC was set up in 2014 to ensure that civil service aspirants from Bengal get through UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE) in larger numbers.

The UPSC CSE Mains examination is scheduled in January 2021. CSSC is

going to organise UPSC Mains Crash Course and Mains Mock Test Series for the candidates aspiring for UPSC Civil Services Examinations 2020

from November 10 December 7.

"Most of the classes of the crash course will be taken by young IAS officers and it makes the initiative unique," said Course Director CSSC Rajanvir Singh Kapur adding that civil service aspirants may not travel this year as the

classes will be held online and they can attend classes from any place.

Most importantly, civil service aspirants would also get doubt clearing sessions with IAS officers and answer sheets of mock tests would also be checked by a team of IAS officers and eminent literati.

One just needs to download the "Mains Crash Course and Mains Mock Test Series Admission Form" for registration from CSSC website - www.csscwb.in – and can also submit the form online. One needs to fill up the admission form to take admission at CSSC in Administrative Training Institute by November 9.