Now, library-on-boat launched for children on River Hooghly

Kolkata: West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) has launched a library on a boat to attract book lovers. The Kolkata Young Readers' Boat Library, an initiative by WBTC and Apeejay Anand Children's Library, is the first-ever children's boat library. Children can read their favourite book while floating on the beautiful Hooghly river.



Rajanvir Singh Kapur, Managing Director of WBTC and Priti Paul, Director of Apeejay Surrendra Group virtually launched the library on Monday.

The library will be thrown open to the public on January 27. The boat library will take people for a nice 3-hour-trip in Hooghly. Passengers above 18 years of age will have to pay Rs 100 for the trip. The ticket fare is half for children and Kanyashrees. Schools and educational institutions can also book the whole boat library at Rs 4000 for a trip.

"The idea behind the library is that one can read some good collection of books while appreciating the beauty of Kolkata from the floating marvel in river Hooghly," said Kapur.

The famed Oxford Bookstores has curated the selection of titles and literature across various young reading age groups. The boat library will eventually host year-long activities for children, such as storytelling dramatised readings, poetry sessions, book launches, music, etc.

Maina Bhagat, Director of Apeejay Oxford Bookstores, said "Oxford Bookstore Kolkata has always been committed to support and nurture the reading habit across generations of readers both across the city and the nation."

The boat library, having Wi-Fi connections, will be operational from Monday to Friday. Passengers can avail the services at 11am, 1.15pm and 3.30pm.