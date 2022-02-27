Now, kiosks to check certain health parameters available at 4 Metro stns

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway services were disrupted due to technical snag on Saturday.



According to sources, the work of Rail Grinding Machine (RGM) was conducted on the track from New Garia station to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station at night.

The work got stuck near Masterda Surya Sen station at 7 am. As a result, the train service from Maidan to Tollygunge metro station was stopped.

Immediately, truncated services were run between Dakshineswar and Maidan. Normal services resumed at 8 am.

In another development, an official informed that from now onwards Health Kiosks will be available at Metro

stations.

"Commuters will be able to test certain health parameters at Metro stations at a nominal fee. Four Pulse Active Station Health Kiosks have been installed at four Metro stations Esplanade, Park Street, Kalighat and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar," said the official.

He reiterated that the Health Kiosks will help passengers to check certain important health parameters like Height, Weight, Blood Pressure, Pulse Score, Pulse Rate, Saturated oxygen in blood (SpO2), Blood Sugar, Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR), Protein Mass, Skeletal Muscle Mass, Fat Mass, Fat, Body Mineral Mass and Bone Mineral Mass instantly.

Health Reports will be handed over to them immediately after the tests.