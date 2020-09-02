Now, health status of Covid patients admitted in hosps just a click away

Kolkata: The Covid Patient Management System (CPMS), introduced by the Mamata Banerjee government recently, has helped a great deal to disseminate information about Covid patients without any hassle and the family members now can easily access the status of the patients just by clicking the health department's portal.



The family members are now able to check the status of the patients by clicking on an icon that reads 'Know your Covid patient status on the main page of the state health department's website – www.wbhealth.gov.in. The family members need to put the mobile number that was registered with the hospital at the time of admission of the patient. The OTP based interface introduced by the health department has successfully provided information to the patient's family members after the whole system had been introduced.

The health department in a recent notification instructed all the hospitals treating Covid patients to fill up Patient Monitoring Score (PMS) for every patient irrespective of beds he/she is admitted against. The vital parameters as indicated in the PMS must be filled up four times a day including for those undergoing treatment at CCU, ICU or HDU, two times for other critical patients and once for all others.

Every diagnostic report of a patient admitted to the hospital must be entered into the CPMS either in paper or in PDF.

Every death must be entered in the CPMS by the

hospital within 2-4 hours and discharge information also on the same day.

The hospital superintendents will be liable for any erroneous or incomplete entry of patient data online in CPMS. Providing information about the Covid infected patients at various hospitals in the state was never an easy task for the government as the health department was not prepared for a sudden surge in the number of patients.

Initially, there had been complaints from some people that they were not properly given information about the Covid infected patients. The state government later came up with a unique idea of the CPMS which can provide information relating to the patients.

There are currently 87 dedicated Covid hospitals across the state out of which 32 are the government hospitals and remaining 55 are the private health establishments requisitioned by the state government for Covid treatment. The mechanism has been functioning in all the hospitals.