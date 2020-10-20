Now, GST services available at Bangla Sahayata Kendras

Kolkata: In a bid to ensure free-of-cost e-services, the Bengal government has made utilisation of Bangla Sahayata Kendras (BSKs) compulsory without the same getting rendered through Centre-run Common Service Centres (CSCs).



At the same time that authorisation of CSCs to "collect and remit Goods and Services Tax (GST)" to the concerned authorities is also "revoked".

Setting up of Bangla Sahayata Kendra was the brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure that people in both rural and urban areas easily get information and services

related to various state government schemes including Kanyashree, Aikyashree, caste certificates, residential certificates, deposit of tax and other fees through e-governance without paying any fees.

In the past few meetings including in districts, Banerjee urged people to visit BSKs for these services instead of going to the other ones that are run by engaging agencies and some fees are charged to provide the service.

The state government is bearing the entire cost to run 2,274 BSKs in all 324 Block Development Offices, all 66 Sub-Divisional Offices, all 23 District Magistrate offices, 159 PHC Sastha Kendras (sub centres) and in 813 libraries. Two well-trained staff have been posted to operate two computer units in each BSK.

Now, as per the notification of the state Personnel and Administrative Reforms and e-governance department dated October 12, the state government will "render all its public and para-statal services through the BSKs henceforth and no service shall be rendered through CSCs or Tathya Mitra Kendras (TMKs)".

The notification also stated that the previous order issued by the department on February 2 in 2018 "stand cancelled" and the authorisation of CSC-SPV to collect and remit GST" the concerned authorities is revoked.

The move is helping lakhs of people in both urban and rural parts of Bengal as people do not have to pay any fees to get the services and, thats too, without facing any inconvenience.

In this connection, the Chief Minister had given clear direction to district magistrates that infrastructure of BSKs should not be utilised for any other purpose apart from that of providing free-of-cost e-service to common people.