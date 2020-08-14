Now, get your favourite food home delivered

Kolkata: The initiative of the state Panchayats and Rural Development department to provide home delivery of breakfast, lunch and dinner at an affordable price mainly to the senior citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic has earned overwhelming response from the people within a week after the scheme was introduced.

The scheme was taken following the behest of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The price of one vegetable meal is Rs 30 while that of an egg thali is Rs 35. A fish thali costs Rs 50 while chicken and mutton thalis cost Rs 75 and Rs 85 respectively. People can order for break fast where bread butter, French toast, chow mien. One plate mutton biriyani costs Rs 110 while the price of a plate of chicken biriyani is Rs 90. Those who are interested in breakfast will have to place the order by 4pm on the previous afternoon while those interested in lunch will have to place the order by 10am and for dinner within 3pm. They can contact in one of these three numbers, 8170887794, 9735929413 and 9163123556. If the person stays in Salt Lake then the order worth Rs 150 will have to be placed and for those staying outside Salt Lake it is Rs 350.

The food is being cooked by the women attached to various self help groups. The rice, fish, chicken and mutton and vegetables are produced in the farm of the Panchayat and Rural Development department.

Soumyajit Das, administrator- secretary of Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (CADC) said: "The scheme has been taken well by the people. The scheme was taken mainly to provide food to the senior citizens and elderly persons who live in Salt Lake and its neighbourhood. But now people who stay outside Salt Lake are also covered. The quality of food is very good and people have appreciate the initiative."