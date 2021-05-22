Now, get e-pass from govt portal for travel within state

KOLKATA: The state government created a single window to help people get e-pass for inter and intra district movement when a set of restrictions have been imposed to curb the surge in the number of Covid cases in Bengal.



With the introduction of the e-pass, one just needs to visit the egiye-Bangla website of the state government and click on the given links. The applicant will be taken to a separate page in which they have to key in details including registration number of vehicles, name and address of the driver and two persons who will be travelling in the vehicle, date of journey and both the source and destination addresses. Following verification, the e-pass will be sent to the applicant's e-mail Id.

The purpose of the visit would also have to be mentioned while applying for the same.

The applicant also has to declare that neither he or she nor any of the people travelling with him or her is Covid positive or has any symptoms of Corona.