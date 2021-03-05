Now, get duplicate Swasthya Sathi cards for Rs 25 if original is lost

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will issue a duplicate Swasthya Sathi card in case a beneficiary loses the same or it gets damaged against payment of only Rs 25.



"If a person loses his/her card, he or she will have to apply at the borough office in his or her area with a copy of a missing diary lodged at a police station and pay Rs 25.

The borough office will do the needful and issue a duplicate card," said a senior official of KMC.

With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into effect, the KMC has given directions not to host camps in the wards for handing over Swasthya Sathi cards.

The civic body will not accept any new application for the card but the process of issuing cards, to those who have already applied, will continue from all the 16 borough offices in the city.

Meanwhile, more than 85 per cent of people in Kolkata — who have applied for the scheme — have received their cards.