Now, get Covid tests done at your doorstep

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation will now provide Covid testing facilities at the doorstep. Residents who want to conduct such tests may call up KMC official Amitava Chakraborty at 9831036572 and the latter will make arrangements for conducting the tests completely free-of-cost, said KMC Board of Administrator chairman Firhad Hakim on Saturday.



"If it is found that some 25-30 odd people of an apartment or housing complex in the city are interested in having their Covid test done, we will be sending our team with a mobile van for conducting Rapid Antigen Test," a senior KMC official said.

An elderly resident of a housing society near Taratala called up Hakim at Talk to KMC programme on Saturday and wanted to have such a doorstep testing facility. During the first wave of Covid last year, the KMC had made similar arrangements.

Positive cases in apartments are quite high as per the KMC health department.