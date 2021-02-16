Now, Digha-Howrah spl train to run daily

KOLKATA: In a bid to provide better services, the South Eastern Railway has started running a Special Train between Howrah and Digha from Monday. It will operate daily.



"With effect from January 15, 2021, the 02257 Howrah-Digha Special is leaving Howrah daily at 06.50 am.

The train will reach Digha at 10.15 am the same day," said an official.

In the return direction, the 02258 Digha-Howrah Special leaves Digha daily at 10.35 am. It reaches Howrah at 1.55 pm the same day.

The train has two AC Chair Car and 12 General Chair Car coaches. It has stoppages at Santragachi, Uluberia, Mechada, Tamluk, Kanthi and Ramnagar between Howrah and Digha.

"Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before and during journey in the wake of COVID-19 Pandemic," pointed out the official

Earlier, the 12857 / 58 Tamralipta Express, stopped running in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, used to operate between Howrah and Digha.