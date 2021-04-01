Now, dial 139 for all Rly queries

KOLKATA: Railway Help line number 138 and security Helpline number 182 will be merged into RailMadad Help line 139 from April 1, 2021 for providing assistance to various queries and problems of the rail users.

"From April 1, 2021 rail users need to dial a single number 139 for different types of queries related to Security, Medical Assistance, Accident Information, Train Complaint, Station complaint, Vigilance information, Freight/Parcel enquiry, General inquiry etc," said an official of Eastern Railway. All medical and Security emergency calls received on RailMadad Help line 139 would continue to be transferred to Divisions for immediate intervention. "From April 1, 2021, only RailMadad Help line 139, RailMadad website www.railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in and RailMadad app will be available in all communication emanating from all Zonal Railway through electronic and non electronic means," said the official.