Now, DD dept of city police to probe BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami's drug haul case

Kolkata: The Detective Department of the Kolkata Police has taken up the case to probe into the incident in which the BJP Yuva Morcha secretary Pamela Goswami was arrested from New Alipore for allegedly possessing cocaine.

Sources said that a team of the Kolkata Police would visit a neighbouring state to unearth more information in this connection. The police had raided her parlour housed in the third floor of a mall at New Town on Sunday. Sources said that the police have received many information based on which they would carry out a raid at the neighbouring state. Sources said that the police would take Pamela along with them to conduct the raid at the neighbouring state. The police have interrogated both Pamela and her close aide Prabir Dey on Monday, sources said.

The BJP leader Rakesh Singh, whose arrest was demanded by Pamela, wrote to the Commissioner of Kolkata Police Soumen Mitra on Sunday stating that he would take legal step against the police if Pamela again takes his name in public.

Meanwhile, Singh has been summoned by the cops to appear before them by 4 pm on

Tuesday.

Earlier, Pamela had demanded his arrest infront of the media on way to the court production alleging that he has fetched conspiracy to

frame her.