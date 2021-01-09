Now, CU to evaluate answer scripts of PG students in affiliated colleges

Kolkata: Calcutta University will evaluate the answer scripts of students pursuing post-graduation in subjects that are taught in its affiliated colleges from the upcoming semester. There are 39 colleges under CU that offer post-graduation in various



subjects.

A senior university official said in a number of cases it had been found that a student pursuing PG in a college affiliated to CU gets more marks than a student doing PG directly from the varsity. This happened as the respective colleges were allowed to frame their own syllabus and set question papers. The evaluators often

awarded more marks to their own college students to register a better performance from another college.

The university in 2018 had mandated that the same syllabus should be followed for PG subjects in university and the colleges.

The examinations are also held on the same day. Same question paper is followed. However, even after that there were disparities in marks secured by a university student and a student of an affiliated college.

"The post-graduation degree for all these students are awarded by the university, which bears the hallmark of excellence in imparting quality education. The university logo is used in marksheets and certificates. So, we believe that if the answer scripts are evaluated by post graduate faculty members of the corresponding university departments, then it will bring more transparency in the evaluation process," Vice-Chancellor of CU, Sonali Chakravarti

Banerjee, said.

Asis Chattopadhyay, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic), has written to all concerned college authorities informing them about the decision taken by the varsity.

The post-graduate odd semester (first and third) examinations will be held between March 8 and 26 as per guidelines of the University Grants Commission. The evaluation will be conducted by university faculty members. Chattopadhyay has also asked them to convene an urgent departmental committee meeting regarding the same matter.

As many as 26 PG and 39 self-financing courses are offered by various colleges affiliated to CU.