Now, Coffee House turns work-from-home venue

KOLKATA: At a time when work-from-home is again emerging as the normal practice with surge in Covid cases across the state, West Bengal Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) is offering a surreal and ideal workplace at the Coffee House in New Town.



"It is often difficult for a professional to concentrate on work from home amid all family members. We feel that the Coffee House located beside the Amity University campus in New Town's Action Area II can emerge as a silent workplace free from any sort of distractions," said a senior HIDCO official.

Interested persons can book slots through Book My Show. The place offers Wi-fi and free parking facilities as well.Majority of the offices located in Salt Lake Sector V and New Town have already switched to work from home mode. Each slot of 90 minutes duration can be booked only for Rs 20. A cup of coffee is recommended but not mandatory.

"We have laid special emphasis on sanitisation to ensure an infection free facility at the Coffee House. The total number of seating capacity has been curtailed down to 100 from 172 to ensure physical distancing," Hidco chairman, Debashis Sen said. The New Town Coffee House that started its journey from December 3 last year had to shift to advance online booking within a few days to cater to the rush of visitors.