Now, clear outstanding electricity bills at Duare Sarkar camps

Kolkata: People can apply for land deeds (patta) and new electricity connections or even clear outstanding electricity bills at the Duare Sarkar camps from now on.



A notification in this regard was issued by the state government from Nabanna on Friday. Duare Sarkar camps will start across the state from November 1 and will continue throughout the month.

Duare Sarkar camps have become a huge success. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced Duare Sarkar camps before 2021 Assembly elections. Schemes like Swasthya Sathi, Khadya Sathi, Kanyashree, Rupashree, 100 days work, caste certificates, Aikyashree, Jai Johar were given importance at the Duare Sarkar camps.

Now, outstanding electricity bills can also be paid at the camps and no additional charges will be imposed.

Political experts said people will be greatly benefitted by the inclusion of the applications for the pattas and electric connections and even payment of the outstanding bills. Senior state government officials will visit the Duare Sarkar camps to oversee the arrangements.

In the far off areas, people will be asked to visit the camps through public address system. As the state Panchayat election will be held in 2023, the Bengal government has taken every possible measure to ensure that people get benefits of various schemes.