Now, citizens can apply for birth certificates online via KMC portal

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has come up with an online birth certificate application facility in its portal www.kmc.gov.in.



"Earlier, people had to visit KMC physically to drop the application form related to birth as well as death certificates in drop boxes along with relevant documents. There have been stray instances of such applications getting lost. This delayed the process of issuance of certificates. So, we have developed facilities for online application of birth certificates," a senior KMC official said.

In the existing system, citizens can only find birth records by mentioning the parents' names and the date of birth. The step will increase efficiency and restore transparency while issuing birth certificates," added the official.

The features in the online system enable the hospitals and nursing homes to enter birth event details directly into the KMC system online. A list of available 'date and time' will be informed online for delivering the birth certificates physically to the applicant. Citizens can choose a particular slot and visit the KMC as per their convenience.

Citizens will have the option of paying the required fees, if any, online.

They will have to bring the documents in original during the selected time slot. Birth certificates will be physically handed over to them upon necessary verification.

The existing offline system of issuing birth certificates will also continue.