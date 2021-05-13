Now, Chetla Agrani to provide O2 at doorstep

Kolkata: Chetla Agrani Club in South Kolkata has introduced 'oxygen at doorstep' facility through 20 oxygen concentrators which are being supplied free-of-cost to the residences of Covid patients in home isolation, suffering from breathing problem.



"Refilling of oxygen cylinders is an issue as carrying them is not at all an easy task. The oxygen concentrators are easier to carry. Volunteers from our club after receiving calls will take these cylinders to that particular address, fit the same and show how to operate. Now, we are catering to South Kolkata area. If we can procure more, the service will be extended further," Firhad Hakim, president of Chetla Agrani, said.

The concentrators can be kept for a period of 10 days following which the club volunteers will take them back. "Our aim is to reach out to the maximum number of people," he said. He appealed to all Puja committees in the city to come up with similar endeavours. Hakim announced two numbers 9831104656 and 7003868414 for availing services of the oxygen concentrators.

A number of members from Chetla Agrani have come forward by donating such machines at a time when there is a huge demand of medical oxygen. The KMC has already come up with an oxygen parlour at Uttirna in Alipore and presently 50 beds have been equipped with oxygen supply.