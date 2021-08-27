Now, branding rights for corporates at Metro stns

KOLKATA: Kolkata Metro Railway has offered stations for branding rights to corporate houses, including private universities, banks, health care institutions and insurance companies.

"A tender has already been floated on August 19, 2021 in the portal www.ireps.gov.in inviting corporate houses to participate in it through open tender," said an official. He reiterated that five stations of North-South Metro namely Dumdum, Noapara, Belgachia, Esplanade and Park Street and two stations of East-West Metro namely Bengal Chemical and Sealdah (which will be operational very shortly) have been offered for awarding station branding rights in the tender. The duration of the contract will be of five years. This tender will close at 1. 30 pm on September 17, 2021.Corporate houses which will get the station branding rights and will be able to add their brand names and logo (prefixed/suffixed) to the station name at all places where the station name is displayed. They can also put their brand logos and names at all the entry and exit gates of the stations. Corporate houses will also be able to utilize prime/prominent spaces (of about 1500 sq. ft. at all six stations except about 530 square feet at Belgachia) at the concourse and platform levels, on platform screen doors,

pillar wraps, entry/exit gates wherever possible without affecting and infringing existing Railway installations

and structures for branding/advertising.These apart, corporate entities will also enjoy

the rights of putting their kiosks for promotions/campaigns at the most prominent and exclusive floor spaces at the stations and branding of stations entry/exit structure as well as the inside.

Kolkata Metro Railway has already given station branding rights of Salt Lake Sector V, Salt Lake Stadium, Karunamoyee, Shovabazar Sutanuti, Chandni Chowk, Baranagar, Phoolbagan, City Centre stations to different big Commercial Corporate Houses.