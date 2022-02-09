Now, book QR Code-based tickets on East-West Metro corridor 12 hrs in advance

KOLKATA: Metro commuters can book their QR Code-based tickets on East-West corridor 12 hours in advance now. "Journey should commence within 12 hours of booking time on the day of booking. So far, Metro commuters could book QR Code-based tickets 45 minutes prior to their journey," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.



He reiterated that the Kolkata Metro Railway had introduced QR code-based ticketing system in East West Corridor for passengers on December 4 last year. The facility will be extended to the North-South corridor soon. In a bid to avail QR Code-based tickets, commuters will have to download 'Metro Ride Kolkata' App on their mobiles and sign up with valid credentials using a valid ID and password. Then commuters will be able to book tickets by switching on their location and typing the type of ticket, source and destination stations followed by the payment.

Meanwhile, a First Aid and Disaster Management Training was organised at Dumdum Metro Station on Tuesday. "85 Metromen were imparted training on how to administer First Aid in case of emergency," pointed out the official.