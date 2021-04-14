Now, book plots in Silicon Valley online

KOLKATA: West Bengal Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) for the first time has introduced online application facility for booking of plots in Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Hub in New Town.



A senior official of HIDCO said a company interested to book a plot can browse its website and tap on the Silicon Valley icon to get the details of the vacant plots along with the price.

The companies can go through the terms and conditions and initially block the plot through online mode by furnishing the requisite documents."There is a special committee, which will examine the application and check whether the venture is related with technology to be deemed suitable for allotment of land in the hub and then the booking amount will be charged from the concerned company. Following this, the application will be sent for the nod of the state cabinet," the official added.

Three plots of one acre each and plots measuring 6.347 acre, 5 acre, 5.590 acre,.726 acre, .876 acre and a large plot of 21.752 acre are presently lying vacant. The plots are available at affordable rates.

The Silicon Valley project was launched in August 2018 in Action Area II in New Town to attract investments in IT sector and to build a world class ecosystem for cutting edge technologies and innovation. Initially, 100 acre was dedicated for the hub but it filled up soon and another 100 was allocated to cater to the rising demand.IT majors like Infosys and Wipro have taken land at the hub. Other major companies, which have taken land at the hub include Reliance Jio –that has taken 40 acre for setting up two international data centers— and TCS (20 acre). RP Sanjiv Goenka Group's First Source has taken up 5 acre.