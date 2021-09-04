Now, book OPD tickets online for Dr R Ahmed Dental College & Hosp

KOLKATA: In a bid to provide hassle-free health services, Dr R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital has come up with the online OPD ticket booking system.



The facility has started functioning and this will check the queue outside the OPD amid Covid pandemic.

For booking a ticket, patients need to log on to https://www.wbhealth.gov.in. and the "OPD ticket booking" option has to be clicked.

Mobile number of the patient will get an OTP to proceed further.

Once the "OPD ticket booking" option is hit, a window will be opened where one has to select the date and fill up the details.

Then the patients need to take a print out. They do not need to pay anything for availing the service.

Dr R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital is the first dental institution to give this facility for the benefits of the patients during COVID-19 pandemic.

People no longer need to stand in the queue for OPD tickets. R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital authorities are now also planning dental tele-consultation in the time of COVID-19 pandemic which will cater to a large number of people.

Health department had opened a tele-consultation facility last year which has turned out to be immensely helpful to the patients as they get free consultations by calling the health department numbers.