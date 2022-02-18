Now, black box to be installed in loco engines to curb train mishaps

KOLKATA: Eastern Railway (ER) has installed a machine similar to that of black box in plane to curb train accidents.



"We have installed the Crew Voice and Video Recording System in seven loco engines. It will be installed in 13 more loco engines. It has been introduced in Eastern Railway on an experimental basis," said an official of Eastern Railway.

The system will be installed in the loco engine of the train. This will make it possible to know if there is any mechanical defect in the train or other problem.

The official pointed out that in case of any accident or emergency situation the cause of the accident can be easily detected with the help of this system.

The system will be able to reduce the number of accidents in the future. The initiative comes after nine persons were killed when 12 coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed and some of them capsized near Domohani in Jalpaiguri district in January this year. There were 1,053 passengers onboard the express train at the time of the derailment. Heavy-duty cranes were engaged to remove the ill-fated coaches.