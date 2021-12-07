Now, B.Ed Univ students can write exams in Hindi

kolkata: The West Bengal University of Teachers' Training, Education Planning & Administration (WBUTTEP&A), popularly known as B.Ed university, has taken a significant step for the benefit of its Hindi speaking students pursuing teachers' training programme in its affiliated colleges in the state. Right from this academic session, B.Ed students will

get question papers in Hindi language and will be able to write their answer scripts in Hindi.

"A large number of students, who hail from Hindi medium background, used to face problems as they were not allowed to write their answer scripts in Hindi. We received an appeal from the Paschimbanga Hindi Academy pointing out the inconvenience faced by this section of students. We forwarded the proposal to the state Higher Education department and soon received the necessary nod to frame questions in Hindi and allow students to write their scripts in Hindi," Soma Bandyopadhyay, vice-chancellor of WBUTTEP&A said.

Around 30 to 35 per cent of the 85000 odd students, who are Hindi speaking, will be benefited from this move. The university has already held a meeting and created a pool of teachers, who will be setting question papers in Hindi and checking the Hindi answer scripts.

"A good number of students, particularly boys, were traveling to other states to pursue teachers' training programmes due to this issue and the girls were the most inconvenienced. But, now more students will study in our own B.Ed colleges and the Hindi medium schools will be benefited with the churning out of more teachers," a senior university official said.

B.Ed or Bachelor of Education is a 2 year professional course. According to the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE), it is mandatory for all teachers to have a B.Ed degree. There are 611 colleges affiliated to WBUTTEP&A across the state.