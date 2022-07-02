Now, apply for land conversion for industrial purpose online

kolkata: In a significant stride towards ease of doing business, the Borjora Gangajalghati Planning Authority (BGPA) in Bankura has introduced online mode of receipt of applications and issuing NOC (no objection certificate) for conversion of land for the purpose of setting up industry.



BGPA issues permission for change of use of land in 44 mouzas of Borjora and 38 mouzas of Gangajalghati.

So far, the applicant from this area had to apply in offline mode by submitting application along with documents in respective block.

They had to visit the district for processing of the form and getting permission for land conversion.

"Now onwards, both individual and Industry setting companies can apply through online system by logging into the portal (http://wbuddevauth.gov.in/). No person has to come physically to any office for getting development permission for land.

The development permission will be uploaded from district end and applicant can download on his own.

The applicant of 82 mouzas of Barjora & Gangajalghati block will be benefited through this newly introduced online system," District Magistrate Bankura, K. Radhika Aiyar said. The online system was inaugurated by Aiyar on Thursday.

The Bangla Sahayata Kendras (BSKs) of these two blocks have dedicated staff for industry applications filling and apprising the industry members of the incentive schemes offered by state for venturing into powerloom, poultry, agriculture sector, etc.

Industry hands-on training has also been done in connection with the online system. The development fee for the land can also be paid online.

The documentation for seeking permission has also been simplified with the introduction of online mode.

The district administration has also floated two helpline numbers for Borjora ( 9563090175 ) and 8420617770 for Gangajalghati.