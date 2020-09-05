Now, app to avail free med consultation

Kolkata: Indian Medical Association (IMA) has joined hands with Kolkata Municipal Corporation to develop an app through which patients can avail free consultation about various ailments from veteran doctors completely free of cost. The app named Doctor Babu was launched on Saturday by Chairman, KMC Board of Administrators Firhad Hakim.



"In the Covid pandemic situation patients are reluctant to visit doctors as they apprehend that they might get affected by Covid. They are visiting doctors only in case of an emergency situation. This service will be extremely beneficial for them. Patients may consult doctors related to problems like heart, orthopaedics, gastroenterology and other disciplines too right from their respective homes," said Hakim.

The doctors of varied disciplines will be available in different time slots for patients' consultation. Diagnostic reports can also be uploaded through the app so that the doctors can examine them. The modern technology embedded in the app will keep in record the history of the patient after every consultation like e-prescription, test reports, if any, so follow up can also be done easily through the app.

IMA state secretary Santanu Sen said that this app is the first of its kind in the country.