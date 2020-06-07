Now App-based technology to curb stubble burning

Kolkata: The state Environment department has developed an App-based technology to track and curb stubble burning across the state which significantly contributes to air pollution.



In the recent past , stubble burning activities has emerged as a major source of air pollution through out the country including Bengal, particularly during the winter months of November and December.

"We have already developed the app with the help from IIT Delhi which will pinpoint the exact location of such activities of stubble burning. Accordingly we will inform the district administration and police so that such activities can be curbed," said Saumen Mahapatra, state Environment minister.

The technology is based on GIS mapping and satellite imaging through which the precise location of such activities

can be tracked informed

Rajesh Kumar, Member Secretary of state Pollution Control Board.

In February 2019, the state Environment department had come out with a notification prohibiting "the indiscriminate burning of leftover paddy and straw/stubble across Bengal with immediate effect," saying that the "indiscriminate burning in the open fields after the harvesting of crops is causing widespread air pollution in the whole state."

The state government is also relying on an intense awareness campaign and use of advanced agricultural equipment to ensure that farmers do not indulge in the polluting practice. "The retaining of crop residue (stubble) has several advantages like decreasing soil erosion and increase of soil water content. It returns nutrients to the soil and can also be used as fodder," said Mahapatra. State Agriculture minister Asish Banerjee said that his department with the help of the police administration has taken up massive awareness among farmers in the districts and this has resulted in reducing such incidents reasonably.

"Legal action can be taken as per law against those involved in such activities but we believe that awareness among farmers will yield fruitful results. They need to know that such activities affect the fertility of soil and increase air pollution," said Banerjee.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences air quality monitor SAFAR, smoke from stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana accounted for 44 per cent of pollution in Delhi on November 1 last year.

Vision was blurred with smoke engulfing the air in Delhi even during the day.