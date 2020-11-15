Now, Abol Tabol in Soumitra's voice

Kolkata: At 85, his voice may have been silenced. But, the melody of Soumitra Chatterjee's recitation will linger on. Children can listen to all the Abol Tabol rhymes by Sukumar Roy in the veteran actor's voice on You Tube. This was the actor's last recitation.

The first episode of Abol Tabol is now available on the Youtube Channel of Ministry Of Muzik. It features rhymes like Gnof Churi, Kath Buro, Khichudi, Sawt-Patro and Ganer Gnuto among others. The remaining three episodes will be launched shortly. Abol Tabol in an audio visual format was conceptualised and designed by Shiladitya Chaudhury. The first episode was launched on November 14, which is celebrated as Children's Day.