Notorious drug peddler arrested with heroin: Kolkata Police
Kolkata: A notorious drug peddler was arrested with heroin from Kolkata's Beniapukur area, police said on Wednesday.
Sleuths of the Kolkata Police's detective department nabbed Mohammed Ismail (30), a resident of Entally, near Don Bosco School in Darga Road area on Tuesday night, they said.
Around 260 gm of heroin was seized from his possession, police said.
"We were looking for him for quite a long time. He has been involved in drug peddling for nearly a decade," a police officer said.
A case has been registered at the Beniapukur police station, he added.
